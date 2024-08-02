National discount retailer to make it's way to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The downtown Indy building Claypool Court is getting a new retailer.

Officials hope major names like Burlington will bring more Hoosiers and visitors to Mile Square.

"There's definitely a lot of higher-end restaurants right around this area, so I think bringing in some retail stores isn't a bad idea," Wesley Slaughter, who lives downtown, said.

The store will sit at Washington and Illinois Streets, an area Slaughter says will be a good fit because it's a heavily trafficked intersection.

"I could see it being beneficial to get more people in the area because otherwise you have to drive outside of 465 just to hit one of those stores," Slaughter said.

TJ Maxx has been a big part of the downtown retail scene for many years, but now there is some competition with the Burlington that's going to be a couple of doors down.

"We're excited anytime that there's a new addition to the retail landscape here in downtown Indianapolis," Taylor Schaffer, with Downtown Indy Inc., said.

Schaffer says this is just part of a pipeline of new projects and development coming to the area.

The space Burlington will take over is the lower level of Claypool Court. It used to be home to the Rhythm! Discovery Center.

The store is set to open this fall.