National Truck Driving Championship focuses on driver safety

INDIANAPOLIS — The inside of the Indianapolis Convention Center has been transformed into a test track for trucks.

"Today, we had pre-trip inspection and the skills course," said Ritch Fundall, a truck driver.

WRTV

Fundall has been a driver for 26 years. The competition he's in is focused on safety.

"As a professional driver, I want to be the best that I can be and this competition helps me do that," said Fundall.

The National Truck Driving Championship brings more than 400 drivers together from across the country.

WRTV

"Going one year with no preventable accidents and winning their local state competition," said Heath Arnold with the committee.

Safety on the roadways is a big topic of conversation at the convention and in Indiana. In July, Indiana State Police said there has been 400 road rage incidents, which is on pace to break last year's record of 55.

WRTV

"I have to be physically, mentally and emotionally in charge at all times so I can't let the actions of other drivers affect me. I just have to focus on me and my vehicle," said Fundall.

The contest has three areas of competition: a written test, a driving skills test, and a pre-trip inspection test, in which drivers must find defects planted on their truck.

