National Wear Red Day is Feb. 6: Show your support for heart health

INDIANAPOLIS — February marks American Heart Month, and Friday, February 6, is National Wear Red Day, a nationwide movement to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States and Indiana.

Eric Cox

Heart disease is responsible for one in three deaths across the country, but experts say many cardiac events can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices and better public awareness.

“Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. It’s also the number one killer of new moms, with cardiac disease leading to the most maternal and fetal deaths," said Heather Harris.

Harris, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg and this year’s Go Red for Women Chair in Indianapolis, says the day is about taking action.

“Raising awareness, making sure people understand that it's important to check your own numbers, get involved in your own health and the health of others, that's really what we're promoting with National Go Red Day," Harris said.

Harris notes that symptoms sometimes make it harder to spot and treat quickly.

"It's really making sure you're aware of your own health numbers. How is your blood pressure? Are you getting regular and routine cardiac checks? You won’t always see signs manifest in the same way you would in a man. So we’re raising awareness that you have to take care of yourself and look out for others, that’s what we are trying to do," Harris said.

WRTV

For Harris, this mission is deeply personal.

“My “why” for getting involved is that my grandmother had cardiovascular issues. It led to a stroke, which ultimately led to her death. My grandfather also had cardiovascular issues. Understanding your own family history and focusing on prevention is really what it’s all about for me," Harris said.

Mortality rates have dropped by more than 50% in the past 30 years thanks to research, medical advances and education.

You can join millions nationwide on Friday, February 6, by:



Wearing red to show support for heart health awareness

Posting on social media using #WearRedDay

Learning hands-only CPR

Donating to support research and education

Friday, whether you’re at work, school or home, put on red and help turn the city into a wave of awareness for women’s heart health.

WRTV is once again partnering with the American Heart Association. On February 27, WRTV's Nicole Griffin and Amber Grigley will co-emcee the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

