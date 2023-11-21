Nativity scene at Christ Church Cathedral revamped just in time for the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Art and spirituality are coming together, as a local artist put his talents to use to help his church.

Christ Church Cathedral’s nativity scene is an annual tradition in downtown Indianapolis come Christmastime.

This year, the creche received a much needed face lift.

“Christmas on the circle is very magic. It’s definitely a big happening, a circle of lights. The whole world comes down here to and enjoy the happenings downtown," parishioner and artist Orlando Pelaez said.

And a part of that magic is the display on the lawn of 125 monument circle.

Over the last year, Pelaez has been lovingly repainting all of the figures.

A crew was hard at work on Monday to showcase all of the fruits of his labor.

“I’m glad I was able to host the set at my house. Like a room at the inn. This was room at the studio," Pelaez said. “I tried to give this particular set a much more renovated and classic look to it.”

The revamp was five years in the making and took about eight months to finish.

The figures are all solid wood and each received a fresh paint job.

Palaez has been a member of the church for 15 years and says he was honored to contribute to an Indianapolis landmark.

“To bring it to all his glory and his elegance," Palaez said.

In the coming weeks, Christ Church Cathedral plans to do a blessing of the creche.