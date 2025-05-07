Nature theme park approved by Sheridan Town Council

SHERIDAN — A brand new nature theme park is about to make waves in the Town of Sheridan.

Monarch Ventures, LLC has officially secured approval from the Sheridan Town Council to develop SkyLake, a year-round destination set on a 126-acre site at the corner of U.S. 31 and 216th Street.

The council voted 4-2 on May 6 to approve the necessary rezoning, following a positive recommendation from the Sheridan Plan Commission.

SkyLake is designed to be a nature-themed park suitable for visitors of all ages. This self-paced park will incorporate natural settings alongside a variety of attractions. Features will include a natural lake, water slides, and ropes courses, providing a range of activities in an outdoor environment.

“This project is the first major development along the US 31 corridor since Sheridan gained control of planning and zoning of the area earlier this year," said Silas DeVaney, council president, Town of Sheridan. "I feel tonight's approval of Skylake sets the tone for the 31 corridor and we will continue to be thoughtful about how our community changes over time."

Monarch Ventures LLC SkyLake Site Plan

Key highlights of SkyLake include:

A six-acre natural lake with sandy beaches and rentable cabanas.

Exciting water attractions like a floating obstacle course and splash pad.

Year-round land adventures, including a tubing hill and mini-golf.

A central pavilion with dining options and event spaces.



With approvals secured, groundbreaking is set for June 2025, and SkyLake aims to open its gates in the summer of 2026, anticipating around 500,000 visitors annually.