NBA All-Star Host Committee award 24, $2,400 scholarships to local high schoolers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indianapolis NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced the 24 recipients of that NBA All-Star Legacy Grants.

The award given to each of the 24 students includes a $2,400 scholarship payable to whichever college, university or postsecondary school they attend after graduating high school.

With the NBA All-Star game originally scheduled in 2021, 21 students were noticed as Rising Stars and received scholarships. The committee honored those and then named 24 more recipients this year.

“Recognizing 21 Rising Stars in 2021 for leadership in their schools and communities was extraordinary,” said Rick Fuson, NBA All-Star Board of Directors and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO. “We are honored to recognize 24 additional students as they are both a testament to their schools, selves, and communities and to the commitment of our Legacy Grantees to serving the youth in their communities.”

On top of the scholarships to students, grants are provided to youth-serving non-profits in the area.

This year's recipients are: