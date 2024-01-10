NBA All-Star Host Committee award 24, $2,400 scholarships to local high schoolers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indianapolis NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced the 24 recipients of that NBA All-Star Legacy Grants.
The award given to each of the 24 students includes a $2,400 scholarship payable to whichever college, university or postsecondary school they attend after graduating high school.
With the NBA All-Star game originally scheduled in 2021, 21 students were noticed as Rising Stars and received scholarships. The committee honored those and then named 24 more recipients this year.
“Recognizing 21 Rising Stars in 2021 for leadership in their schools and communities was extraordinary,” said Rick Fuson, NBA All-Star Board of Directors and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO. “We are honored to recognize 24 additional students as they are both a testament to their schools, selves, and communities and to the commitment of our Legacy Grantees to serving the youth in their communities.”
On top of the scholarships to students, grants are provided to youth-serving non-profits in the area.
This year's recipients are:
- Megan Broviak, A Kid Again, Noblesville High School
- Cade Mahin, Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, Morristown High School
- Autumn Joshua, Aspire House, Believe Circle City High School
- Destiny Morales, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County, Bedford North Lawrence High School
- Kathy (Zee) Mellinger, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Noblesville High School
- DeAndre Cooper, Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana, Hammond Central High School
- Sarah Stine, Boys & Girls Club of Marshall County, Bremen High School
- Tala Tannir, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Career Academy South Bend
- Aarna Koduru, Chances and Services for Youth, Terre Haute South Vigo High School
- Isaac Robertson, Christamore House, North Central High School
- Charlize Pruitt, Concord Neighborhood Center, Christel House at Manual
- Brayden Huebner, Dream Center Evansville, Evansville North High School
- Zoe Trakas, Duneland Family YMCA, Chesterton High School
- Alexis Carson, Friends of Historic Vernon, Jennings County High School
- Jayla Williams, Hawthorne Community Center, Ben Davis High School
- Rashon Butts, Indy Public Safety Foundation, Crispus Attucks High School
- Fatoumata Sow, Jameson Camp, Ben Davis High School
- Gage Sims, Jay County Boys & Girls Club, Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School
- Baeli Renie, Knightstown Kids, Inc., Knightstown Community High School
- Lacey Pickering, L&A Park Foundation, Delphi Community High School
- Devon Kelley, Project H.O.P.E., Liberty Christian High School,
- Elliott Mohre, Edon Northwest (Ohio), Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
- Delainey Predmore, Washington County Family YMCA, Salem High School
- Carrie Collins, White's Residential & Family Services, Southwood Junior-Senior High School