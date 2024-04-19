NBA player teaming up with local artist to create basketball court murals in Fishers

FISHERS — Garry Harris, a Fishers native and Orlando Magic player, is teaming up with artist Koda Witsken to create basketball court murals at Brooks School Park.

"Kind of a cool local connection story behind it. Gary Harris and I both went to Hamilton Southeastern High School," said Witsken.

Harris grew up going to those courts in Fishers and wanted to find a way to give back to his hometown and the place where he fell in love with basketball. Witsken is bringing his vision to life.

"This design, via Gary’s vision, is cosmic themed and it’s meant to inspire future generations of basketball players to reach for the stars so to speak," said Witsken.

The murals are part of the City of Fishers’ commitment to infusing vibrancy and celebrating creativity throughout the community through public art.

"This is a really unique project just because we get to demonstrate the intersection of athletics and art. This whole project is just unique in that," said Jordan Brouillard, with Fishers Parks.

The courts are expected to be done on May 1, 2024.

Fishers Parks will hold a celebration on May 18 with a 3x3 basketball tournament and 3-point contest. To sign up you can visit this link.

