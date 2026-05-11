Nearly 1 million Hoosiers will travel over Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AAA expects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend, an increase from last year. The travel agency says nearly 1 million people from Indiana are expected to be among those traveling.

According to AAA, approximately 968,000 Hoosiers are expected to travel for the holiday, with the majority choosing to drive.

Christina Griffiths, a representative for AAA Hoosier, joined Daybreak on Monday and noted the consistent yearly increase in holiday travel since the pandemic.

“Ever since COVID kind of halted travel back in 2020, we’ve seen a bigger jump year over year with all the holidays and how many people are traveling,” Griffiths said. “So we’re still seeing an increase, but it’s a little smaller this year. But again, still a record-setting year for people traveling over that weekend.”

Despite rising gas prices, driving remains the preferred mode of transportation for most travelers. Nationwide, AAA says 39.1 million travelers are expected to drive, while 3.66 million are projected to fly to their destinations.

In Indiana specifically, 878,000 residents are expected to drive. Griffiths explained that people in Indiana often choose to drive for shorter, regional trips that offer more flexibility.

“Every year we always see the majority of people, especially in Indiana, are choosing to drive rather than fly or other modes of transportation,” Griffiths said. “So we are still seeing a lot of people flying, the airports are going to be crowded, you’re going to want to get there early, but we’re still seeing the majority of people driving.”

Gas prices are currently at their highest point since 2022, which may impact travel budgets. Griffiths acknowledged this concern, stating, “Gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2022. So that’s definitely going to be making an impact this year as well. But we’re still expecting the majority of people driving, for sure.”

To avoid heavy traffic, AAA recommends avoiding certain times on the roads.

“Typically, the afternoons are going to be what you want to avoid. So 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. is where you see those roads get heavier, a lot more traffic,” Griffiths advised.

She suggests leaving earlier in the morning, particularly on the Thursday before and the Monday of Memorial Day weekend. “If you can leave earlier in the morning or even wait until Tuesday morning, then that’s going to be better. It’s usually those afternoon and evening hours that get rough.”

AAA also advises people traveling to perform a pre-road trip checklist for their vehicles. The organization sees an increase in roadside assistance calls during holiday weekends, many for flat tires and dead batteries.

“Check your tires, check your batteries,” Griffiths said. “We do see an increase in roadside calls across that weekend because, again, so many more people are driving and hitting the road.” Checking these items in advance can help travelers avoid issues on the road.

Planning can also help travelers manage costs, especially with current gas prices. Griffiths recommended using the AAA app to locate gas stations and compare prices along a route.

“If you download our app, you can find gas stations and prices all along your route,” Griffiths explained.

The app can help electric vehicle owners locate charging stations and plan stops.

“You can find your charging stations, too, along your way and figure out where I’m going to stop and wait for however long that takes,” Griffiths said. “The more that you can plan, the more it’s gonna make it a little easier on your wallet.”

