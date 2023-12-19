Nearly 3,000 SNAP benefits stolen so far this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Scammers are targeting people in Indiana who pay for food using SNAP benefits. The state said it's seeing an increase in these reports.

WRTV's newsroom received calls from people saying their EBT cards had been drained.

"A thousand was taken, $900 and it's big amounts," said Chasity Hardwick.

It's less than a week before Christmas and some Indianapolis families said they aren't going to have food on the table for their children because their SNAP benefits were stolen.

"The transaction for over $300 dollars and another for over $200," said Chasity Hardwick.

WRTV

Chasity Hardwick says she used her EBT or food assistance card at a gas station. Shortly after, she said her balance was drained.

"Stolen and now I can't plan on doing what I was doing and no Christmas dinner," she said.

Reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show a woman lost nearly $750 in food stamps this week.

She said her card was charged out of state shortly after she used it.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said it's received nearly 3 thousand reports of scammers stealing food stamps through skimmers. That's a device that collects your card and pin information.

WRTV

The state is required by federal law to replace stolen benefits, but the reimbursement process could take three weeks or longer.

"Something else should be done. People shouldn't have to wait weeks for a call back. It shouldn't even be happening. Something needs to be done to prevent it from happening," said Hardwick.

To report stolen benefits call 317-234-7989 and leave your:



Full name

Case number

Date benefits were stolen

Amount stolen

Telephone number at which caller can be reached.

SNAP Recipient N/A 2 FSSA DFR will call SNAP Recipient to confirm and verify the details of the theft FSSA DFR 10 Business Days after notifying FSSA DFR of the theft 3 Affidavit emailed or mailed to SNAP Recipient attesting to theft of SNAP Benefits FSSA DFR Affidavit emailed or mailed to SNAP Recipient 3 Business Days after follow-up 4 Affidavit signed by SNAP Recipient and returned to FSSA DFR SNAP Recipient N/A 5 Affidavit received and processed by FSSA DFR FSSA DFR 5 Business Days after Receiving Affidavit 6 Reimbursement of SNAP Benefits processed FSSA DFR 5 Business Days after Receiving Affidavit

"I wish they would think about if it was them and the situation they were in how they would feel," said Hardwick.

The state has these tips to protect your snap benefits:

Avoid a simple pin. Instead, use combinations that aren't easy to guess.

Keep your pin and card number secret.

State agencies and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for your pin or card information.

Change your pin often and check your EBT account regularly to make sure there are no unauthorized charges.

