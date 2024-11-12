Nearly 4 dozen people welcomed as new American citizens at Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS —Nearly four dozen people were welcomed as new American citizens at the Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport held its first ever naturalization ceremony for 47 people.

Before they took the oath of citizenship, each person stood as their respective native countries were called — from Bolivia to Cambodia, India , Kenya, Liberia and Mexico.

24 countries were represented by the new citizens.

Then, they raised their right hands and swore their allegiance to the United States as a judge administered the Oath of Citizenship.

"I feel real happy because this is a step that most people like to take one day so I feel real happy," said one of the participants in the ceremony.

WRTV

The airport honor guard and singers from Ben Davis High School helped provide a patriotic setting for group, who are now American citizens.