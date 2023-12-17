Nearly 6,000 stuffed animals donated to Indy Fuel’s Teddy Bear Toss

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 10th season, WRTV collaborated with the Indy Fuel for the annual Teddy Bear Toss and received 5,875 stuffed animals from the community.

The Teddy Bear Toss was held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday night. Community members were invited to watch the Indy Fuel hockey game against the Kalamazoo Wings and donate toys to a good cause.

When the Indy Fuel scored their first goal, donators had the chance to ‘toss’ their stuffed animal onto the ice in celebration.

“Our organization from the top down is all about being able to give back to those who are less fortunate than ourselves because we have been blessed with what we have,” Indy Fuel President and CEO Larry McQueary said.

After a throughout count, WRTV confirmed the total donation to be 5,875 stuffed animals, an increase from 5,395 in 2022.

Since the very first Teddy Bear Toss, the two organizations have now donated over 40,000 stuffed animals to children in the Indianapolis area.

This generous donation is in addition to the thousands of toys that were received during WRTV’s Toy Drive held last weekend.