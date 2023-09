INDIANAPOLIS — The Grammy nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to the TCU Amphitheater in 2024.

The band's "The CAVES World Tour" extended into 2024 with a stop at the theater at White River State Park on Wednesday, May 22.

The tour is named after NEEDTOBREATHE'S ninth studio album Caves.

Tickets will be available to “Insiders” starting September 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with a general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on September 22 on Live Nation.