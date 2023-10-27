Neighborhood business incubator providing free services to small minority owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing barriers and helping minority owned businesses on the city’s northwest side is the goal of one local neighborhood business incubator.

NICHE 2.0 is a community-driven program designed to provide guidance, resources and opportunities to small businesses, specifically those owned by minorities and immigrants.

WRTV first introduced viewers to the original program put on by the Crooked Creek Northwest Community Development Corporation. It helped entrepreneurs like Wantonia Dyson, who launched her business “The Cooking Station” as a result of the program.

Now, NICHE 2.0 is aiming to help 30 existing businesses with everything from marketing, logo development and accounting.

Crooked Creek Northwest CDC Executive Director Tosseia Holmes says the program is for existing businesses that may have started but didn’t have a plan or may have had some sales and traffic but need opportunities to scale and grow.

“By providing free services, technical assistance and other things we will encompass in this program, we believe we can attack the need from marketing, expanding brands, logo development to websites,” Homes said.

NICHE 2.0 is open to businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner, who meet the income criteria.

The program is now accepting applicants until Oct. 31. Businesses will know if they have been accepted by Nov. 10.

For more information or to apply for the program, click here.