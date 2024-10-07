Neighborhood founded by Black Civil War veterans could become special tax district

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's only Black Civil War regiment returned home, many of them put down their roots in Norwood. The Southeast Side neighborhood is now full of vacant lots, but a new proposal could be the key for reconstruction.

City-County Council Proposal 322 would create a housing tax increment financing, or HoTIF, area in Norwood. The proposal was introduced during the council's meeting Monday.

"This is basically a reallocation of tax money, that way it stays right in that area," said Frank Mascari, who represents the neighborhood on the City-County Council and sponsored the proposal.

Mascari estimated businesses and residents will generate $400,000 of yearly tax revenue for Norwood if the HoTIF plan is approved. That money can be used to improve infrastructure and inspire new home construction on vacant lots.

"When we go to those neighborhood meetings, we tell the people, 'Don't sell your house, whatever you do,'" Mascari said.

Norwood is bordered by Prospect Street, Sherman Drive, and railroad tracks.

Many Norwood residents are descendants of the Civil War veterans who founded the community. They tell WRTV they are optimistic about the possibility of progress in their neighborhood.

"We feel like this has been long overdue," said Will Malone, who has lived in Norwood for nearly his whole life. "A lot of people don't even know about our history. We had our own school, our own post office, things like that."

"The neighborhood has been overlooked for a long time," said Norwood neighborhood president Brenda McAtee. I tell the community, 'We deserve whatever we get because we have been overlooked.' Now it's time for Norwood to be out in front."

There are already signs of progress in Norwood. A new playground is under construction at Pride Park and several new homes are already occupied.

"When I took over in 2006, all I heard was, 'Nothing's going to happen," McAtee said. "It won't happen unless you make it happen. Now, we're all making it happen."