Neighbors claim flooding issues at 10th and Sherman underpass has been going on for years

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s no secret that Monday night into Tuesday, Indianapolis saw its fair share of rain.

With that rain, some of Indy’s streets saw some of its share of flooded streets. “Floods over – people just run right through it,” one neighbor told WRTV.

That neighbor is talking about 10th and Sherman on Indy’s east side. WRTV cameras captured the heavy flooding on the underpass Tuesday morning.

WRTV

“You get rain you get flooding, it’s just a combination and then you go and get people go in there and get stuck,” Roman Casel said.

Casel owns Romans Quality Touch. He says he’s noticed the issue of flooding near 10th and Sherman for years.

“Ran out one-time years ago and pulled a lady out – she wasn’t hurt, she was just petrified and scared to get out,” Cassel told WRTV.

Indianapolis Department of Public works says its aware of the issue and are working with Citizens Energy Group on it.

In a full statement the Indy DPW says