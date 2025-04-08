Neighbors concerned about sinkhole near Southeastern Ave. and South Keystone Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A video of a large sinkhole on Indy’s east side circulated on social media Monday.

The video shows the huge hole in the ground as men investigate with flashlights just after midnight.

Thousands have shared the post online, with many stating that something needs to be done to repair our city’s roads.

WRTV

“Why can’t we fix the streets?" — a question Lynn Futch has been asking the 30 years she’s been living in Indianapolis.

“I’ve had to replace tires on a regular basis. At night it’s very hazardous because you can’t see them," Futch said. “It’s kinda difficult being a delivery driver. I see this all over.”

Right now, there is a large sinkhole near the intersection of Southeastern Ave. and South Keystone Ave.

A sinkhole is a depression in the ground formed by the collapse of the surface into an underground void or cavity.

Stephen Hodges lives two blocks over.

“A lot of the roads are absolutely terrible. Potholes. You can’t even drive down the road behind my house without just destroying your car," Hodges said.

The east-sider says this area of town is particularly bad.

Earlier this year, he hit a pothole, blew out his tire and messed up his car’s control arm.

“The control arm wound up costing $200 and then to have someone fix it was another $200, so $400," he said.

WRTV

WRTV reached out to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and a spokesperson referred us to Citizens Energy Group for a sinkhole issue.

WRTV then contacted Citizens.

A spokesperson confirmed crews investigated the site and discovered some non-critical impacts to underground infrastructure.

Crews placed a metal plate on the site, leaving current barricades in place.

Citizens has contacted a vendor partner who will repair the utility line and the roadway on Tuesday.

“If they don’t, more people are gonna get in accidents and get hurt. It’s just gonna cause an even bigger problem," Hodges said.

To report a pothole you can Call the Mayor's Action Center, visit RequestIndy or download the RequestIndy app.

To report a sinkhole, you can contact Citizens Energy Group at 317-924-3311.