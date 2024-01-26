Neighbors file lawsuit to block Broad Ripple proposed development

BROAD RIPPLE — A proposed multi-family apartment and townhome development in Broad Ripple has caused controversy between neighbors, and now a lawsuit has been filed to try to stop it from happening.

"We have literally hundreds of neighbors that are opposed to this project," John Kautzman, the lawyer representing one of the neighborhood associations filing suit, said.

The now-empty Willows Event Center is home to a proposed development that calls for 208 units, comprised of apartments and townhomes.

"What kind of precedent that a project of this magnitude will set for development in our city if it's allowed to proceed," Lindsay Scott, from the Marott Island Community Association, said.

Neighbors say they aren’t happy with proposal.

"There are problems with the height, there's problems with the traffic safety and the pedestrian safety," Kautzman said.

The lawsuit has been filed by two neighborhood associations, and two others who live nearby. It's against Indy’s Metropolitan Development Commission, the developers and the property owners.

The neighbors cite a number of concerns, including a fear of density issues — meaning they feel it will make the area too crowded and questions about height for the plan.

"The density is far too intense for this suburban, environmentally area," Kautzman said.

The proposal has received heavy criticism from neighbors since the project was first introduced in 2021.

The developer has since modified their plan to lower the number of apartment units they originally allotted for, but the lawsuit claims there is still too many.

They argue that the Metropolitan Development Commission's vote to approve the rezoning shouldn’t be allowed.

"We hope that the city-county council agrees with us that the development commission decision was improper and should be reversed," Kautzman said.

Nothing is final yet, the Indy City-County Council will vote on a rezoning in February.

City officials tell WRTV they can't comment on pending litigation.

The developer wrote on its website that it has revised plans with neighbors' concerns in mind, however, the developer never directly responded to our request for comment.