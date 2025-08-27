Neighbors help clean up Haughville Park ahead of IMPD Southwest Community Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors and volunteers came together to beautify Haughville Park for a Community Day Cleanup on Tuesday.

Hattie Cole has called the Near West Side home for over 50 years. That’s why she loves volunteering and giving back to her neighbors.

“It’s saying to me that we’re concerned about kids, whether it’s our kids or community kids," Cole said.

Dozens brought their gloves and their spirit to lend a helping hand.

“I think it’s typical litter you see at most parks, like maybe food containers, cigarette butts and sometimes broken pieces of glass. We certainly don’t want anyone interacting with garbage like that," volunteer Carlena Moses said.

Moses is the Near West Community Builder. She serves the Haughville, Hawthorne, Stringtown and We Care neighborhoods.

“It’s all about fostering collaboration among neighbors, community organizations, educational institutions and neighborhood leaders, bringing us together for the quality of life in these neighborhoods," Moses said.

The clean-up efforts were in preparation for the IMPD Southwest Community Day.

The free event is on Wednesday, August 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 520 North Belleview Place. The annual celebration provides the community with resources, a bounce house, a dunk tank, a bike raffle and food.

IMPD will also have specialty units on-site, including mounted patrol, motorcycles, SWAT, bomb squad and arson.

Children between the ages of three and 17 are eligible to enter the bike raffle.

“It’s a chance for us as Southwest District to get to know the residents. It’s a rather large district. It covers over 80 square miles, from Haughville to Hawthorne all the way down to Decatur Township, Wayne Township," Lt. Clayton Portell said.

Approximately 170 officers and five administrative staff serve the district under the direction of Commander Nikole Pilkington.

The district covers about 80.8 square miles and serves an estimated 136,680 residents.

Lt. Clayton Portell says IMPD wants to help neighbors put names to faces in their department.

“A lot of times, we’re stuck in our police car driving around, and we only get to connect when you call us, when you call 911, and it’s not always in the best circumstances," Lt. Portell said.