Neighbors near Wheeler Mission notice increase in homeless population in area

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio Street neighbors say they’ve noticed an increased number of homeless people in the area surrounding Wheeler Mission.

The men’s shelter, located at the corner of East and Market, has 250 beds to fill every night.

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brian Crispin says they do not turn anyone away.

“We will definitely take you in. We have space, bed space available. Or if you just need a meal, you can come in and get a meal," Crispin said.

Homelessness is on the rise in Indianapolis.

According to the most recent point-in-time count, more than 1,800 people in the city are unhoused.

That’s a seven percent increase from the year prior.

It’s an issue the city of Indianapolis is working to address.

An initiative called Streets to Home Indy, launched this June, aims to end chronic and unsheltered homelessness in the city by 2028.

“In the warmer months, we’ve not seen a big spike in the number of people coming inside, but the city itself is experiencing a 7 percent increase. We’re up 7 percent from last year," Crispin said.

XG Groom Room is around the corner from Wheeler Mission.

Barber Adra Brown says a lot of homeless folks congregate near Ohio Street.

“Definitely behind the buildings and things like that. They hang out over there a lot. They lay down on the sidewalks. Things like that. Do they surround the business? Yes. But more so the back, alley-kinda area," Brown said.

Brown says any encounter she’s had has been a pleasant, friendly one.

She’s empathetic to their situation, but says it’s created a sight for sore eyes outside her shop.

“You have feces lying around. Stuff like that. You’re walking, it stinks. Especially in corners and nooks and things like that. You gotta be careful where you’re stepping," she said.

A viewer who lives on Ohio Street emailed to say they’ve noticed a “massive increase” in the number of homeless in the past six weeks.

They say many of the individuals appear to be new to the city, traveling with “roller bags and backpacks.”

WRTV asked Crispin why that might be.

“We get a lot of people from different states, different cities. Word travels fast. Where are people taking care of people that are in a position like me? They will move from space to space," he said.

Crispin insists there’s always space at Wheeler for those who need it.

“All of those individuals are welcome to come inside if they need a place to stay for the night," he said.