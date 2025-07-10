Neighbors on the southwest side concerned about road safety after a woman was hit and killed on Kentucky Ave

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash that killed a woman walking on the southwest side early Tuesday morning is driving concerns for neighbors who tell WRTV that more needs to be done to secure their safety when it comes to speeding drivers.

"I got aware of it by my boss, and he told me about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, that's close to me and it's crazy out here,'" resident John Turney said.

A scary reality for Turney and other neighbors on Maywood Road, just across the street from where a woman was hit and killed by a driver on Kentucky Avenue.

"They just fly up and down the road, left and right. They're doing 50, 60 miles an hour, and they don't even care. There are constantly people walking up and down the street, so there's no safe path for them to walk besides right in the middle of the street," Turney said.

In the middle of the road was Patricia Tillberry, trying to take a walk with her grandkids.

"Trying to ride his bicycle. That's the only place they have to ride," Tillberry said.

Tillberry said she's lived in the neighborhood for 13 years, and at times it feels like cars are racing down the street.

"I've been so scared a few times with my grandkids out here on their bicycles when you see a car speeding, might think, oh Lord, I hope they're not out there in the road," Tillberry.

Tillberry is hoping for sidewalks, but her grandson, Dallas, said that's not enough.

"I think they need to put in like speed bumps, so, I don't have cars going down here, going, 'good idea', flying," Dallas said.

IMPD Officer Drew Brown said as more folks are on the roads this summer, we all must do our part to stay safe.

"We understand that this is a big city, and a lot of people are in a hurry, but take time to slow down and be aware of your surroundings as well," Brown said.

And for those in areas without proper crosswalks or sidewalks.

"It doesn't hurt to wear bright colored clothing or reflective clothing as well, especially if that's something that you do regularly if you bicycle to work, if you walk to work, understand that the better that drivers can see you, the more important that that could be for your safety," Brown said.

"They need to do something about the roads over here before someone else gets killed or a kid gets to lose their life," Turney.

The coroner's office says the woman hit in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue was 42-year-old Jean Shumaker. She died at the hospital.