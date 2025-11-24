Neighbors rally at Mass Ave and College calling for safer street design

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of residents gathered Sunday at Mass Avenue and College, calling on Indianapolis leaders to take responsibility for what they describe as a growing street safety crisis.

Organizers said they are frustrated after years of stalled progress, even though the city adopted Safe Streets policies more than a decade ago and Vision Zero nearly two years ago.

“It’s just another accident waiting to happen,” said event organizer Jake Budler.

The intersection has become a symbol of that frustration. In March 2024, 27-year-old Brandon Breedlove was killed on the sidewalk by a drunk driver.

Neighbors argue the road design contributed to the crash, and they say the layout encourages illegal turns and fast driving.

“We see drivers making illegal turns all the time,” Budler said. “Since then, we have only seen more and more safety issues.”

Residents said they have raised concerns with both the Cultural Trail and the Department of Public Works, but claim the agencies point to each other when asked who is responsible for making changes.

WRTV

DPW installed temporary orange barricades after the crash, but protesters say the fix has dragged on far too long.

“It’s been a temporary fix for 20 months,” Budler said.

Advocates with Health by Design said the concerns at Mass Ave and College reflect a much larger problem. So far in 2025, 19 pedestrians and 10 cyclists have died in Indianapolis.

“We were at Shelby and Raymond,” said Andrea Watts with Health by Design, pointing to another spot where residents have raised the alarm.

Watts said the issue is not a lack of capable staff, but a lack of authority and urgency to make changes.

“DPW has some really good folks, but they need the ability to go out and do the things that meet the safety crisis in the moment and not multiple years later,” Watts said.

Protest organizers said Sunday’s event was meant to force accountability from city agencies.

Residents who showed up said they plan to continue pushing for permanent redesigns and quicker responses to safety issues. They are asking city officials to work together and take responsibility before another tragedy occurs.