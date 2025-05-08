Neighbors seek answers about the Monon Trail widening project as the city enters its second phase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and Public Works crews are preparing for the next phase of a project to widen and update the Monon Trail. A task some neighbors tell WRTV will consume parts of their property.

At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, neighbors gathered to learn ways to protect their property.

"I usually go up here at 96th Street on Nora Lane," Ed Hankee said.

Hankee has lived on the Monon Trail for 57 years. Whether he's biking or taking an afternoon stroll with his wife, he enjoys having it nearby.

“We moved here, there were trains going on the Monon. There was one in the morning and one in the evening,” Hankee said.

A railroad that was abandoned decades ago is now causing some homeowners a bigger headache.

"Eminent domain is the government's right to take your property for a public purpose," Attorney Thomas Malapit of Malapit & Rochford said.

The city acquired the former Monon railroad corridor from CSX in 1989.

Fast forward to now, the city and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works are working on a $1.65 million project to widen and resurface the Monon.

Hankee understands why a lot of neighbors are upset.

"Well, I can see why, because a lot of them now have got their fences put up, private property? But I didn't know they were making it wider. I don't see why it needs to be widened."

"Some letters have gone out. We haven't gotten a letter yet, but we've been hearing about it. Anyone that we asked, we haven't gotten clear answers,” resident Casey Thompson said.

Thompson joined the crowded meeting Wednesday night to seek information about how this expansion will impact their property, now that the city wants to acquire roughly 33 feet on either side, chipping away a lot of land for homeowners.

"No explanation of why it needs to be 33 feet on each side of 66 feet in total. We can all walk out there, the trail is 12 feet wide, maybe 12 and a half," said resident Chris Carson.

The second phase of the expansion will stretch from 56th Street up to 96th Street.

"The problem is this is not your typical eminent domain case. Cities come in, they've already taken it, they're already using it. Normally, when we're brought in, it's when they first receive an offer before there's a taking. In this case, it's already been taken,” Malapit said.

Malapit said there are two things homeowners can do now.

"One, we can try to minimize the take for each property owner, and that's what we would like to do for these because no one, I think, really has serious objections to the trail," said Malapit. "We can help try to minimize the damage and the impact, and if that doesn't work with the city, then we are fully prepared to make sure they get just compensation, just as our U.S. Constitution provides and our Indiana State Constitution."

"We live on the Monon because we love the Monon. We are not against the expansion by no means, but we just bought our house last August, and we're so excited to be in our first home and to have this happen, and not get any clear answers it's very frustrating," Thompson said.

WRTV reached out to Indy DPW about this phase of the expansion.