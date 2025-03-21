Neighbors seek solutions for water filled potholes

INDIANAPOLIS -- Residents who live off Grand Avenue on Indy’s east describe their roads as their “water feature”.

“It’s like a pond, there is standing, and it’s been that way for months,” John Games said.

Potholes filled with standing water fill the back of the street near the end of the 300 block of S Grand Avenue.

“It’s an awful sight and we have been complaining about the potholes and asking them to put asphalt down, but they’ve ignored all of our suggestions,” Latasha Brown told WRTV.

Neighbors say the roads are so bad that cars have trouble turning around.

“A lot of people get stuck, when it is frozen and icy, it's very dangerous back here and to drive and we have had a lot of situations where Amazon trucks and people get stuck back out here,” Anna Ward said.

WRTV reached out to Citizens Energy Group, it said it does appear that there are storm water inlets at the north and south ends of this block.

Citizens say people can call 317-327-3311 to report high water near these inlets that doesn’t seem to be properly draining.