Neighbors want changes after second fatal crash on near north side since Oct.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors who live along 30th and Fall Creek Parkway on Indy’s near north side are calling for more safety measures following a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

“People will drive and wreck into this tree. We have had this fixed before. I get tired of fixing it, to be honest with you,” Andrew Dranchak said.

The orange reflector on a tree in the area is a vivid reminder of recent history.

On Oct. 17, police say a crash between a car and a motorcycle killed a man.

“It’s a dangerous road. I wish something could be done,” Dranchak added.

Then less than a quarter of a mile away at 30th and Fall Creek Parkway, police say a man was killed.

“I’ve seen a lot of speeding so it’s no surprise that these crashes are happening," Trevor Lucas said.

Metro Police tracking data show since 2021, there have been at least nine crashes in the area, at least three of those fatal.

Indy DPW says that roughly 36,000 people drive through the area on a daily basis.

Neighbors say they just want people to take time getting to their destination.

“Hopefully, we will get more stop lights and stop signs to decrease that and maybe we will save three more lives here next year,” Lucas said.