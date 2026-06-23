Neo-soul queen Erykah Badu, The Alchemist head to Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — R&B and Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu and hip-hop producer The Alchemist are coming to Indianapolis this fall.

The duo will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, September 22 as part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series.

Badu, known as the “Queen of Neo-Soul,” burst onto the scene with her 1997 debut album Baduizm and has since earned four Grammy Awards. Joining her is The Alchemist, one of hip-hop's most respected producers and DJs, known for his signature sample-heavy style.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and baduworldmarket.com.