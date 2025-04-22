New $12 million nature playground set to open on far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In celebration of Earth Day, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Parks announced the upcoming opening of the $12 million Grassy Creek Environmental Community Center and nature playground, located on the far east side of Indianapolis.

This new park will be the city’s fourth focused on Nature and Environmental Education, joining Eagle Creek, Holiday, and Southeastway Parks.

The nature playground will be the largest in the Indy Parks system, featuring a variety of nature-themed play areas for children of all ages.

The funding for this project came from the Circle City Forward Initiative and a Lilly Endowment Grant.

In a press release announcement, Mayor Hogsett stated, “Nothing better demonstrates the City’s commitment to the environment and the celebration of Earth Day than the historical investments going into our parks.”

The official opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20. The center’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, while the playground and park grounds will be open daily from dawn to dusk at 3510 N German Church Road.

Councilor Rena Allen remarked, "What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with the announcement of the opening of a new Environmental Community Center and nature playground right here on the Far Eastside."

The community center will include several rooms for events and environmental programming, including a bird watching room equipped with outdoor speakers and bird identification pictures.

With over 240 acres, Grassy Creek is one of the largest parks in the city, offering residents a space for play, exploration, and environmental education.