New Adventure Pass encourages you to explore holiday attractions across Marion and Hamilton Counties

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s so much to see and do here in Central Indiana this holiday season.

Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County launched the Holiday Adventure Pass to encourage you to experience it all.

It's the bow on top of what Visit Indy calls a gift of a year for Indianapolis tourism.

“We’ve had mega events that really put Indianapolis on the map. It’s an opportunity to give back to our residents, to our visitors coming in for the holiday season," Senior Communications Manager Clare Clark said.

The new initiative encourages residents and visitors to explore 15 holiday attractions across Marion and Hamilton Counties.

"This is the way we are packaging up a record setting year for tourism in Indianapolis,” Clark said.

Here's a list of all the participating locations:



Carmel Christkindlmarkt Children’s Museum: WinterFaire Civic Theatre Conner Prairie: A Merry Prairie Holiday Eiteljorg Museum: Jingle Rails Indiana Historical Society: Festival of Trees Indiana Repertory Theatre Indiana State Museum: Celebration Crossing Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Indianapolis Zoo: Christmas at the Zoo Monument Circle: Circle of Lights Nickel Plate Express: Holiday Train Newfields: Winterlights The Palladium Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt

WRTV got a preview of three of the spots this week.

Stop one — Newfields: Winterlights.

“These magnificent trees are literally encrusted with lights to the tips of the branches. Some of these are 80 and 90 feet in the air," Ruth Lilly Director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park at Newfields Jonathan Wright said.

Wright encourages guests to bundle up, grab their loved ones, and wander around the twinkling trails in The Garden at Newfields.

“All these big curls and swirls and floral patterns are all extracted out and become these beautiful frames. These magical snowflakes that are all handmade,” he said.

Nearly three million lights illuminate the grounds for the eighth annual holiday tradition.

“It’s built for the whole family to wander through this magnificent garden and take in all the lights, sights and sounds," Wright said.

Stop two— Circle of Lights on Monument Circle.

“What you’re seeing in front of us, there’s 4,784 multicolored lights and well as 52 stringers,” Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc said.

Wing says Circle of Lights is regarded as the unofficial kick off to the holiday season.

In its 62nd year, the celebration features a festive lighting ceremony the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s a time-honored tradition for our community. Not only for downtown, but for the entire Central Indiana community," Wing said. “We invite you to arrive early, stay late. Experience the beauty of downtown and bundle experiences. Everything is hyper-concentrated and walkable. Explore some of the other attractions before and after circle of lights.”

Stop three: Yuletide Celebration at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra CEO James Johnson says generations of Hoosier families have sat in the audience over the past 38 years.

“AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration features the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra playing your holiday favorites in a spectacular Broadway-style production. Dancers, singers, acrobats,” Johnson said.

There are 24 performances next month.

Opening night is December 6, and Johnson says rehearsals are underway.

“They officially started full-cast company rehearsals on Saturday," he said.

People who use the Holiday Adventure pass are eligible for prizes.

WRTV took you to three locations on the list of 15, which would earn you a one time holiday ornament.

If you do one stop, you get a commemorative sticker. If you do five of them, you receive a branded beanie.

Qualified individuals can redeem their prizes at the following locations:



The INDEX at 201 South Capitol Avenue, Suite 120, Pan Am Tower | Thursday-Monday from 10 am to 6 pm

Carmel Christkindmarkt, 10 Carter Green, Carmel, Indiana | Wednesday-Thursday from 4-9 pm; Friday-Saturday from 12-9 pm, and Sunday from 12-8 pm. Check in at Guest Services (Hut 41).