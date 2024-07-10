New affordable housing complex opens on the near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A study from the group Prosperity Indiana says affordable housing is out of reach for two-thirds of the state's top occupations.

One complex that just opened on the east side of Indianapolis hopes to fill the gaps.

The city and investor CVS Pharmacy says housing is healthcare, which is the approach Saint Lucas Lofts will be taking.

CVS donated $10 million to help build the apartment community.

"If you don't have a safe place to rest at night, how are you taking all the medications you should be taking? How are you visiting your doctor? How are you making sure your kids have vaccines,” Anne Crees, VP of Sales and Client Management for CVS Health, said. “So, we really think the fundamental to all health and wellness is a place to call home."

Not having a place to call home was a reality for 19-year-old Pearl Brown. At 18, she was homeless and pregnant with nowhere to go.

"Me living in different spots with my newborn while he is a preemie,” Brown said. “I was just struggling, trying to figure out why I am homeless at 19 with a newborn."

10 of the 48 units at Saint Lucas Lofts on the near east side will be for teens like her. Rent for the other 38 units is based on renter’s income.

Those making 30-60% of the median income qualify.

"It's a bit of a sliding scale for the 30% units, which are the lowest level of income. The rent starts at $400 a month, that includes everything but electric,” Abigail Lane, with Englewood Community Development Corporation, said.

The most a unit could cost is $1,100.

Teens like Brown say it is a step in the right direction and something sorely needed.

"I feel like these jobs are not paying good enough for us to live on our own,” Brown said.

The apartment complex provides social services for residents, including mental health resources, food banks and healthcare.

Roughly a third of the units are still available. If you are interested in learning more about leasing options, call 317-210-0175.