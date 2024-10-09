New affordable housing options unveiled on the city's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the city of Indianapolis unveiled two new houses on the near west side that were built to provide homeownership opportunities.

Construction started in May and Mary Anderson has watched the two houses go up across the street from hers.

Anderson has lived in the Haughville neighborhood for more than 60 years.

"It’s getting much better, it really is. I know one thing, our taxes are outrageous," said Anderson.

Home prices are also going up.

"Everybody's not rich, you know what I'm saying?" said Anderson.

The two new houses are part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant program. Last year, the city allocated nearly $6 million to turn vacant lots or properties into homeownership opportunities.

"I happen to be a resident in this area and have driven by these vacant lots for years and years. It was nothing but accumulating trash and just being a nuisance to the community," said Beverly Mukes-Gaither, the CEO of the Westside Community Development Corporation.

Mukes-Gaither says not only the west side but other neighborhoods in Indianapolis are struggling to provide affordable housing.

"We have basically been victims of equity investors that do not provide quality rental housing and then the overall shortage of quality home ownership," Mukes-Gaither said.

The Westside CDC is focused on homeownership rates. Mukes-Gaither says for over 10 years, the rate of home ownership has dropped. It's now below 40% on the west side.

"Any community that is vibrant and thriving needs a high percentage of home ownership," said Mukes-Gather.

The houses are expected to be done in November and are on the market. Families making less than 80% of the area's median income qualify.

Mukes-Gaither says they would also like families to go through a home-buying education or counseling program. Those interested can fill out this form.

WCDC was given $300,000 from the city. They also leveraged funds through the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative (IAAQLI) and a low-interest line of credit from Citizen’s Energy Group to redevelop the previously city-owned lots into high-quality, affordable homes.

That funding will allow them to build 15 additional houses over the next two years.

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) also provided a small grant in support of the WCDC’s affordable housing program and is working with the WCDC and the listing realtor on referrals of qualified buyers and a potential mortgage lender.

Both homes are included in the upcoming INHP posted tour of available properties for sale to low-and-moderate income buyers.

