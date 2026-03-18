New airline coming to Indianapolis International Airport, expanding nonstop options for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport is welcoming a new carrier this summer.

Avelo Airlines will launch service at IND on June 18th, offering twice-weekly, year-round flights to two East Coast markets: Concord, North Carolina, and New Haven, Connecticut. Neither destination is currently served nonstop from Indianapolis.

"We are saying hello, Avelo," said Megan Carrico, senior director of public affairs at Indianapolis International Airport. "This brings on affordable, convenient travel options for Hoosiers."

The addition makes Avelo the airport's 12th passenger airline and 4th ultra-low-cost carrier, bringing IND's total nonstop destination count to 57.

Why These Routes?

Airport officials say the routes were driven by real passenger demand. According to Carrico, approximately 196 daily travelers from Indianapolis are heading to the Charlotte metro area, while around 920 daily travelers are headed to the New York City area, roughly a two-hour drive from New Haven.

"That really validates some of this decision-making," Carrico said, adding that the airport's air service development team works closely with business and community partners to identify travel demand.

Beyond leisure travel, airport officials also cited strong economic alignment. Concord offers ties to NASCAR and motorsports, along with corporate centers, while New Haven provides access to Hartford's financial and government sectors, as well as a significant biopharma and biotech corridor.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo has been operating since 2021 and is classified as an ultra-low-cost carrier, similar to Frontier, Allegiant, or Spirit, meaning passengers pay for add-ons beyond a base fare.

The airline currently serves more than 30 U.S. destinations plus Puerto Rico, with a focus on secondary airports and regional markets across the East Coast, Midwest, and Florida.

Flights begin June 18th. Booking is open now.