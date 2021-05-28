New airline now flying out of Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers who want to visit Minneapolis from Indianapolis now have a new airline option.

Sun Country Airlines held its first flight out of IND Friday afternoon.

The airline will will fly out twice per week to Minneapolis on Mondays and Fridays.

“This is certainly a day to celebrate – the first scheduled Sun Country nonstop flight out of Indy as a commercial airline service is a reality that has been years in the making,” said IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Sun Country plans to add a nonstop flight to Orlando in September.