New animal shelter breaking ground on Indy's southeast side Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A new shelter is breaking ground in Indianapolis with hopes to improve the well being of local animals.

Mayor Hogsett and Indianapolis Animal Care Services will break ground on the new shelter at 11 a.m. at 5001 East Raymond Street on Monday.

The shelter will be up to 70,000 square feet and will feature natural light, noise reduction, outside space and a medical care suite.

The city says the shelter will be designed to create a comfortable environment for animals to interact with potential owners and to help them find homes more quickly.

