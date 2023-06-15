New B.O.Y. hosts sports leadership camp to give young boys a positive environment

INDIANAPOLIS — New B.O.Y., a mentoring and youth development program, is hosting a sports leadership camp to give boys ages six to 17 a positive environment this summer.

The program, which stands for New Breed of Youth, uses sports as a way to teach leadership, life and conflict resolution skills.

“Every time your momma lets you leave the house, she doesn’t know if you are coming back. That’s a sad feeling – a real disturbed feeling,” Kareem Hines, New B.O.Y.’s founder, said.

Hines says many of the kids come to the program as referrals from the juvenile justice system and have traumatic backgrounds.

“Y’all gotta understand why we go so hard with this. It’s not to piss you off or make you mad, it’s to put it in your brain that someone really cares about you,” Hines said.

The organization encourages the young men to engage in group discussions that focus on a variety of topics, including the following:

Juvenile justice prevention



Life skills

School to prison pipeline

Personal hygiene

Academic success

Self-advocacy

The camp incorporates different fun activities for the kids to take part in, such as basketball, boxing and martial arts.

New B.O.Y. offers nearly 10 different programs for young men to participate in.

For just $25, kids can take part in all that the program has to offer.

