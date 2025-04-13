New barriers and painted murals connect Fletcher Place and Fountain Square neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Walking or riding a bike in Fountain Square got a little safer on Saturday for those crossing the bridge above I-65 and I-70.

New colorful safety measures were put in place. The goal is to connect neighborhoods and make pedestrians feel safer despite the heavily traveled intersections.

"The barriers were my baby," said Tucker Born.

Messages of inspiration and colorful paint barriers line the overpass connecting Fletcher Place and Fountain Square.

WRTV

It's reducing traffic to one lane, and allowing more room to walk or ride a bike.

"We know that narrower lanes slow people down," said Born.

Tucker Born led the $13,000 tactical urbanism project.

"Virginia Street over there has the cultural trail easy bike ride but there is nothing like that on this side of the neighborhood for us," said Fountain Square Neighborhood Association Board Member, Vince Reese.

"When this interstate was implemented half century ago, it really divided the neighborhoods," Reese added.

Reese said the neighborhood raised half of the money, and the city matched.

The area also got a touch up.

Local residents and artists painted the barriers and murals along the way.

WRTV

"I'm making my neighborhood beautiful," said Elizabeth Ryan.

Elizabeth Ryan has lived in Fountain Square for 25 years. She said the changes not only represent their cultural neighborhood, but boost morale.

"It helps to have stuff to look at whether that's flowers, murals, public art that keeps the bike ride or the walk interesting," she said.

If you're wondering how long the barriers will be there:

"They will be here from the spring until the fall. It is a trial run with the city so if it works well and improves the safety and connectivity of the neighborhood then we can work with the city to creating something permanent," said Reese.

Residents also want everyone to know that if you have an idea for your neighborhood, you can do something about it.

There's an application process on the city of Indianapolis website for "community powered infrastructure" projects.