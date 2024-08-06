Watch Now
New basketball court unveiled at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has partnered with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to dedicate a brand-new outdoor permanent basketball court.

The basketball court was unveiled during the Indiana State Fair on Tuesday, with appearances by Governor Holcomb, PS&E Executive Vice President, Danny Lopez, and Indiana State Fair Executive Director, Cindy Hoye.

Additionally, WNBA All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler were in attendance, shooting hoops and interacting with fans.

state fair bball.jpg

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever to bring this new basketball court to life,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. “This court now becomes an annual tradition to enjoy while visiting the State Fair, and a community asset into the future. Today marks an important moment in our history and future.”

state fair new court.jpg

The basketball court at the fairgrounds is now open to the public during the 167th Indiana State Fair.

After the fair closes on August 18, artwork will begin to be installed onto the court.

