New businesses at Circle Centre hope to attract customers to the mall

INDIANAPOLIS — You now have four new businesses to visit if you're heading to the Circle Centre Mall in Downtown Indy.

They include Apollo’s Fine Fashions, Auspicious Boutique, Eazy Peazy Candy and Roosters Get Busy Ribs.

Management says this is an effort to revitalize the shopping center and attract more customers, after struggling in recent years.

“Cayenne Pepper. We do some brown sugar or some honey," owner of Roosters Get Busy Ribs, Eddie Owens said.

His father’s recipe and his vision — the BBQ joint is in honor of his late father, whose nickname was Rooster.

Owens has been smoking baby backs and brisket for 33 years right here in the Circle City.

His long-time dream of opening a storefront at the Circle Centre Mall finally came to fruition on Saturday.

“I just wanted to be downtown because that’s where most of the people who come to this city from outside the metropolitan area, and also here in the city they still come down here," Owens said.

The mall is located in the heart of downtown, just south of Monument Circle.

The shopping center is connected to 12 hotels and is right by the city’s major arts and culture venues.

But it’s been struggling to maintain business for over a decade.

Specialty Leasing Manager Debbie Lambert says the pandemic complicated things further.

“Because of COVID, some of the restaurants and things like that had a hiatus," Lambert said.

Chicago-based company JLL took over mall management from Simon Property Group, Inc. in April 2021.

Lambert is hopeful these new businesses will attract folks living, working and visiting Indianapolis to the destination.

Here's a brief description of each:



Apollo's Fine Fashions is a women and men's fashion boutique now open on Level 2. Apollo's offers unique finds including every color of women's jeans imaginable, custom t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

Auspicious Boutique is now open on Level 3 near the Dining Pavilion. Auspicious offers an ever-changing collection of fashion and trendy accessories, thoughtful and meaningful gifts, yoga and meditation needs, home decor and more.

Eazy Peazy Candy is a one-stop destination for all things sugary and fun. Now open on Level 2, Eazy Peazy has a variety of candy, flavored lemonades, snacks and quick meal options like hot dogs and walking tacos. Indulge your senses and create sweet memories today.

Roosters Get Busy Ribs is a new addition to the Circle Centre Dining Pavillion, bringing the sizzle and smoky allure of authentic barbecue to mall goers. Owner Eddie Owens masterfully tends to his smoker every day, infusing every cut of meat with rich, smoky flavor. He transforms ordinary ingredients into BBQ bliss.

“When you’re coming downtown to go to Indians game, Colts game, you’re gonna go see the Pacers play, this is the place to come and eat, do some entertainment, do some shopping," Lambert said.

And Lambert says there’s more in store coming soon.

“Right now I’ve actually got three proposals out for new stores. By the end of this year, we look to be quite full," Lambert said.

One of those new businesses is Mt. Fuji Sushi, which is scheduled to open later this year.