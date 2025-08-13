New Butler program allows students to study on six continents in three years

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2027, Butler University will introduce Butler Overseas, a unique program that allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree while studying on six continents in just three years.

This global immersion degree aims to prepare the next generation of leaders to address critical issues like climate change and sustainability.

The inaugural cohort will include 30-40 first-year students seeking a global college experience. Students can choose between two academic paths: a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies with a minor in International Business or a Bachelor of Science in International Business with a minor in Environmental Studies. They won't need to declare their major until the end of their first year.

Students will start with a two-month summer session at Butler before embarking on a six-semester international journey that includes:

Fall Semester 1: London, England

Spring Semester 1: Rome, Italy

Summer Session 2: Butler University, Indianapolis

Summer Session 2: South Africa

Fall Semester 2: Sydney, Australia

Spring Semester 2: Mérida, Mexico

Summer Session 3: Butler University, Indianapolis

Fall Semester 3: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Spring Semester 3: Kandy, Sri Lanka

Commencement: Butler University, Indianapolis

Throughout their studies, students will receive a mix of hybrid instruction from Butler faculty and the Institute for Study Abroad (IFSA)..

Butler University has a strong track record in global education, ranking No. 24 in U.S. News & World Report for study abroad programs. Nearly 40 percent of Butler students study abroad before graduation, and the university ranks second in the nation for faculty-led programs.

This new program is expected to attract students from across the U.S. and around the world who are passionate about environmental sustainability and global business. For more details, visit butler.edu/academics/overseas.