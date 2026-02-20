New cardiovascular practice opens in Anderson, aims to expand access to care in Madison County

ANDERSON — A new medical practice focused on cardiovascular health has opened in Anderson, with a goal of improving access to care and health outcomes in Madison County.

“We need to bring health and longevity back to Madison County,” said Dr. Anne Ford, a cardiologist and founder of the practice.

Ford said Madison County is one of the unhealthiest counties in Indiana. She said some of that can be attributed to socioeconomic challenges and the realities of living in a rural area.

“Some bad habits, and then number three, it's a more rural area,” Ford said.

Now, Ford is bringing care closer to her patients, including 81-year-old Ruth Bow, who previously had a stroke.

“It’s amazing it’s here, and I can get up, get dressed and go to the doctor,” Bow said.

Bow said she used to travel 30 miles for cardiology appointments.

“This is silly, but I would always try to make my appointments so I could go have lunch afterward, and that was my treat for being proactive with my health,” she said.

Now, she only has to travel two miles.

“And being active is very important to me, and she gives me that ability,” Bow said.

Ford said the practice will also focus on women, noting heart disease is the leading cause of death among women.

She said her approach is centered on preventive care.

“I spent 17 years taking care of chronic, sick heart patients, putting bandages on, shocking them, lots of medicines, trying to keep them out of the hospital,” Ford said.

She hopes the new practice can help patients avoid reaching that stage.

“Helping those who have trouble getting into a cardiologist,” she said.

Heart Forward MD takes insurance and medicare. They are also a concierge office.

You can contact them at: (317) 463-5787

