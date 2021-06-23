New Carmel mural honors Black heroes, heroines

CARMEL — A new mural is coming to the Carmel Arts & Design District.

The mural, being installed on the north-facing wall of the building at 30 1st Street SW, will feature Black heroes and heroines who hail from or have had an impact in the state of Indiana.

Current and former Carmel students Lily McAndrews, Izza Khurram, Adell Urtel, Cami Carillo and Dariush Khurram brought the project idea to the city. The five also formed the group Be the Change Indy to raise awareness about social justice issues both globally and locally.

Indianapolis-based artist Israel Solomon is creating the mural.