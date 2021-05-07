New Castle Fire Department replaces teen's lawnmower after it catches fire

NEW CASTLE — Levi Perry of New Castle isn’t your typical teen, he’s got quite the work ethic!

While Levi was mowing a lawn on Thursday – something he does to make some extra money, his new lawnmower caught on fire.

Photo provided/Donnie Ray

Firefighters with the New Castle Fire Department came to put out the fire before later surprising Levi with a brand new $400 lawnmower so he could keep his business going this summer!

Photo provided/Donne Ray

"His [Levi's] sister cleans houses and he knows yards. Been at it 5 weeks now. They are not typical teens. Lol I have nothing to give them except work ethic and respect," said Donnie Ray, Levi's father.

Photo provided/Donnie Ray

Ray took to Facebook to share the incident and to thank the New Castle Fire Department for their generosity.

What an adventure... Levi's mower he just bought just burned completely up. First time he got to use it. I'm sitting... Posted by Donnie Ray on Thursday, May 6, 2021