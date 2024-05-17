New chimpanzee complex opens at Indianapolis Zoo on Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is now home to one of the largest chimpanzee habitats in the country.

The Indianapolis Zoo will open the Penny & Jock Fortune International Chimpanzee Complex this Memorial Day Weekend.

The complex is named after longtime supporters, Penny and Russell “Jock” Fortune, who made a generous contribution to the Zoo's Capital Campaign.

“Chimpanzees, like all great apes, are at risk of extinction around the world. The Fortunes’ inspiring gift makes it possible to teach generations about the importance of preserving these remarkable apes,” said Dr. Robert Shumaker, Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO.

The new Fortune Complex spans a large portion of the zoo grounds. According to the zoo, it features three indoor and outdoor living spaces connected by a quarter mile of overhead trail.

Thanks to the layout, the zoo says chimpanzees are able to make choices about where they go, what they do and who they do it with.

By Memorial Day Weekend, the Fortune Complex will house 21 chimpanzees.

Visit the zoo's website for tickets.