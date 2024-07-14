New church in Greenwood holds free gas, school supply giveaway

GREENWOOD — A new church in Greenwood is showing the community that church is much more than just a building while helping out with a much-needed boost in free gas and school supplies.

Legacy Church made its presence known with a giveaway that organizers hope to make a regular event.

The church hasn’t even launched services yet, but its leaders and community service team want to show Greenwood its commitment to service.

The gas giveaway involved giving $25 worth of free gas to as many people as they could, which ended up being 80 people getting help filling their tanks.

The church also gave out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies for kids to start the school year right.

“We’ve gotten together and decided we wanted to serve before we even started a service and that’s what we’re doing,” Dereck Frymier, pastor of Legacy Church, said.

Frymier says the church hopes it can give away 500 backpacks next year.

“Generosity is our privilege. It really is a privilege to be generous and we’re just grateful that we get to do it,” he said.

Legacy Church launches Sunday, Aug. 18 out of Greenwood Christian Academy.

The church says it hopes to continue these types of events monthly once things really get going.

