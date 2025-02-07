New community recycling drop-off program at Riverside Park

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to curb illegal dumping on Indy's west side, a new community recycling drop-off site is now in place at Riverside Park.

“We do not want it to be an eyesore,” Lindsay Trameri, the community engagement manager at the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability, said.

The city says the bin comes as it’s looking to help people clean up their neighborhood and curb illegal dumping.

WRTV

“If you are bringing anything else to this site, you are creating a problem for the rest of your neighbors,” Trameri told WRTV.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability says there are only a dozen recycle bins around the city and this is the newest one on the west side.

The city hopes this new recycling bin will help teach community members about the importance of recycling.

“No one can do everything, but everyone can do something,” Trameri said.

WRTV

In a release from the City of Indianapolis, it said the community drop-off locations across the city are for disposing of household recyclable materials only. Commercial use of the sites is prohibited.

The future longevity of each drop-off site is contingent upon the public utilizing it for its intended purpose.

The following materials are accepted at the community drop-off recycling sites free of charge:

