New Direction Church is looking to help over 3,000 families at their annual back-to-school bash

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is quickly coming to an end, meaning it's time for the kiddos to return to the classrooms.

Getting supplies, clothing and technology for the upcoming school year can be hard on families financially.

New Direction Church hopes to ease that stress and bless thousands of kids returning to school.

On Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church will hold a back-to-school bash at Arlington Middle School.

“We’re going to be able to bless over 3,000 students. More than 3,000,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

Sullivan says the church will be giving out 3,000 backpacks, 500 new pairs of shoes, 1,000 school uniforms and more.

On average, families plan to spend $890 on school supplies, clothes, shoes and electronics, according to the National Retail Federation. This number is a slight increase from the average of $864 last year.

“If you’ve got three children, and it averages $800, then that’s about $2,300,” Sullivan said.

That hefty price tag makes New Direction Church’s Back-to-School Bash a necessity for the community.

"For us to take that off of their plate and to bless them, not only with school supplies, but with a great time. It really brings joy to our hearts," Sullivan said.

For at least a decade, New Direction Church has opened its doors to hundreds of families for the back-to-school bash.

"Everything is already supplied. All you have to do is show up," Sullivan said.

This year the event will be held at Arlington Middle School — A place that holds a special meaning to Sullivan.

“Being able to go back to the same school, the same hallways, the same grounds, and being able to give back to the generation of young people, it’s really a pleasure and a privilege,” Sullivan said.

On top of clothes, shoes and supplies, students can get tablets, cell phones, bicycles, gift cards and so much more. There will also be free haircuts and braiding offered.

“I’ve had so many different people in my life who have helped me along the way, so I understand that those small acts of kindness can go a long way in young people’s lives,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says they are aware of many obstacles that may stop a family from joining them on Saturday.

If you can’t make it, contact the church so they can assist you for the upcoming school year.