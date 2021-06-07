New downtown Indy development, Wesley Place, being built near IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — Ground will be broken Monday on another new housing development near downtown Indianapolis, and this one could be designed to avoid what critics have called the gentrification of other parts of the city.

The "Wesley Place" complex of 244 apartments, businesses, and other properties is being planned for West 18th Street and Illinois Steet.

The project is being overseen by Arrow Street Development. The company is minority-owned and typically focuses on urban housing projects.

The complex will be built just east of Methodist Hospital. IU Health has already announced plans for an expansion in the area that will link Methodist and University hospital campuses.