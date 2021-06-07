Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New downtown Indy development, Wesley Place, being built near IU Health

Wesley Place will include 244 apartments
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Arrow Street
Poster image (92).jpg
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:19:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Ground will be broken Monday on another new housing development near downtown Indianapolis, and this one could be designed to avoid what critics have called the gentrification of other parts of the city.

The "Wesley Place" complex of 244 apartments, businesses, and other properties is being planned for West 18th Street and Illinois Steet.

The project is being overseen by Arrow Street Development. The company is minority-owned and typically focuses on urban housing projects.

The complex will be built just east of Methodist Hospital. IU Health has already announced plans for an expansion in the area that will link Methodist and University hospital campuses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!