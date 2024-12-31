New downtown Indy hotels take shape heading into 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis visitors will soon have more places to lay their heads. Two new hotels are expected to open soon and a towering addition to the Indiana Convention Center could reach its full height by this time next year.

The 38-story Signia Hotel on the former Pan Am Plaza started construction in June. The tower in progress is already nine stories tall and is planned to top out in December 2025. It is expected to welcome its first guests in the fall of 2026.

Ratio Architects A rendering for the future Signia Hilton Hotel on the site of the former Pan American Plaza.

"We've already retained $1.3 billion in current convention business over the next decade who have renewed their contracts with Indianapolis because of this project," said Visit Indy's Chris Gahl when construction started this summer.

Two hotels on Market Street will be ready for guests much sooner than the Signia. Construction on the Aloft Hotel between Delaware and Pennsylvania Streets is nearly finished and the hotel is taking reservations starting on February 28. However, the booking website also said the Aloft is opening soon with a date of January 2025.

The Intercontinental Hotel is opening in the historic Illinois Building on the corner of Market and Illinois Streets. The hotel did not list a specific opening date, but its booking page is taking reservations starting on March 1.

One towering hotel project is still a long way from completion. A planned 32-story 21c Museum Hotel attached to Old Indianapolis City Hall was announced in August 2023, but still has not broken ground. The budget for the project has nearly doubled since the announcement.

There is progress: the plans for the hotel tower and city hall renovation were approved by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission in October. Shortly after the approval, 21c posted on social media that it expects the hotel to open in 2028.

TWG The rendering of a 32-story hotel and condominium tower on the grounds of Indianapolis' Old City Hall.

According to Visit Indy, there are currently about 7,500 hotel rooms in downtown Indianapolis.