New e-bike rules in Fishers aim to curb dangerous riding

FISHERS, IND. (WRTV) — The Fishers City Council voted Monday night to expand an e-bike ordinance after police say they received complaints of dangerous bike riding. Police say reckless bike riding includes excessive speeding, cutting off pedestrians and weaving through traffic.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.

"I think it's a good step in the right direction to keep our trail safer," said Chief Ed Gebhart of the Fishers Police Department.

Under the new ordinance, e-motobikes that don’t require any pedaling are not allowed on the trails or sidewalks, only on roadways and in bike lanes. That's because officials say e-motobikes can reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

E-bikes, which still require pedaling, are still allowed on the trails.

Children 15-years-old and younger are banned from riding class three e-bikes that can reach speeds up to 28 miles per hour, along with e-motobikes.

Helmets are required for those under 18-years of age.

Ashley Elrod of the City of Fishers says, "Out of all of this, all we want to do is have our residents and visitors be safe and get out there and enjoy and enjoy all of our amenities we have."

Riders, including parents of minors, can be fined $150 if they do not follow the new rules.

"We're not in a rush to cite people who are misusing," says Gebhart. "We'll do an education period, we'll partner with the city and send out messages, and let everyone know. We're not going to start hard enforcing it immediately, but you can expect it in the next few weeks or so."

Now that the ordinance has passed, the mayor is expected to sign it. The new ordinance is expected to take effect this summer.