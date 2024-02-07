New Glendale branch library to open at the end of March

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is ready to start a new chapter for its most unconventional library branch.

The brand-new Glendale branch at 3660 East 62nd Street will open to the public on March 30. It will replace the library's branch in an aging building once part of the Glendale Mall.

"I know some people on my team were cheering loudly, standing up, and clapping," said branch manager Jena Mattix. "It's a great feeling to know we finally have a date set."

Glendale branch patrons have anticipated the move for months. Some are ecstatic to leave the old location behind.

"We drive by the new one all the time and I can't wait to have natural light," said library patron Ally Hernandez. "This one is kind of dark and feels dated. I can't wait for the new space."

The older branch has no windows and requires a journey up an elevator to access. The new branch has multiple windows and is easy to walk into from East 62nd Street.

Additionally, the Indianapolis Public Library owns the new location instead of renting from the Glendale Town Center.

"We're just really excited about all of the different opportunities that come with that," Mattix said. "We're already talking to a lot of groups in the community about different options."

The mall location will close on February 25, after which library staff will move all of the books from the old branch to the new one.