New grant helping central Indiana schools address students' mental wellness

INDIANAPOLIS — A new grant from Butler University is working to help school districts around central Indiana, geared toward helping students with mental wellness.

Butler University said the grants are part of the Comprehensive School Mental Health Initiative.

The university says that $600,000 was awarded to Herron Preparatory Academy, Indianapolis Public Schools, Kokomo School Corporation, Lebanon Community School Corporation, and North Lawrence Community Schools.

At Herron Preparatory Academy, the district was awarded more than $140,000.

“At this age, it’s so crucial to help get them connected to services,” Counselor Georgia Baldus told WRTV.

According to school leaders, the grant money is going to good use, those funds have been used to hire a school counselor for middle school and educators at the school.

“When they can get help at school, it helps eliminate barriers that we have seen in the past,” Baldus told WRTV.

WRTV

According to school leaders, it has a full-time nurse, thanks to a partnership with Eskenazi Health.

“We watch for changes in a student’s emotions,” School nurse Monica Mitcham told WRTV.

Eskenazi Health tells WRTV it has multiple locations throughout Indianapolis, including the main campus and several smaller centers.

Hospital officials say, The Eskenazi Health Center is a network of federally qualified health centers offering primary care and other services.

It adds, some of these centers are located within schools, such as the Northwest Middle School and Herron Preparatory Academy locations. Having an on-site medical provider helps keep students happy, healthy and in school.

According to Butler University:

