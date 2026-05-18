New Indianapolis animal shelter reaches 110% capacity in just six days, needs community’s help

Last week, Indianapolis Animal Care Services opened a new animal shelter that was twice the size of their original location. Just six days later, the shelter is already at 110% capacity.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted the announcement to a video of some of the adoptable dogs on Facebook Monday.

The caption on the post read, “Well… that didn’t take long. We are already at 110% capacity.”

The $37.25 million facility has a total of 234 dog kennels; 182 of those are indoor and outdoor. There are 80 cat condos, as well as free-roam playgrounds, outdoor cat enclosures, and a 3,000-square-foot medical suite.

The goal of the new shelter was to have more room for the animals to socialize and to reduce stress while they wait for their furever homes.

But now, all those spaces are filled.

“Our goal is not to simply house more animals — our goal is to provide humane, quality care for every animal while they are with us. While this building was designed with more space, space alone is not the solution. We need our community’s help,” the shelter said in their post.

“If you are looking to adopt, or searching for a lost pet, please come see us. Every adoption, every reunion, and every responsible pet owner makes a difference.”

The facility is located at 5001 E. Raymond Street. It is open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m.

Click here to see adoptable pets.